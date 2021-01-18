The W H O has publicly claimed that china was too slow to act on the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation says not enough was done quickly enough to curtail this pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The WHO backed IPPP said the largely hidden outbreak was a contributory factor to the global problem we all have now.

In the earliest days of the pandemic when it first surfaced in Wuhan in December 2019, it was virtually ignored globally.

China at this point and with this statement today may feel like its being ganged up on, but the panel from the WHO and the IPPP are adamant that the response was far too slow.

Former President Trump claimed that China ran the WHO. Still, this open criticism would suggest that’s not the case as the WHO china withheld claim vital information which clearly hindered investigations into the Virus.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “W.H.O CHINA SLOW TO ACT ON PANDEMIC”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.