Valencian Minister of Health Ana Barceló Adds 100 Contact Tracing Staff

VALENCIAN Minister of Health Ana Barceló Adds a Further 100 Members of Staff to Deal with Contact Tracing in the Valencia Region

-- Advertisement --



Ana Barceló said today (January 18) that: “Contact tracing plays a fundamental role in the early detection of new cases of coronavirus” and that the new members of the team will operate from the training rooms of the Hospital La Fe, joining more than 2,100 members already in the Comunitat Valenciana.

The new additions reinforced the importance placed on tracking of contacts of positive cases of coronavirus in the Valencia Region and are being trained by public health technical staff in technical and scientific matters relating to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; tools recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for contact tracing and quarantine, monitoring techniques and practical cases.

In addition, the new trackers have the technological resources necessary to carry out their work from La Fe. In particular, computer stations equipped with telephone terminals have been set up for them in the hospital’s training rooms. It has also been decided that they will work in two different shifts to ensure that they maintain a minimum distance of two metres between them.

These reinforcements will begin work on Thursday, January 21 and will initially last until May 31, although it could be extended beyond this date depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Healthcare has been hiring case tracking specialists since the beginning of the pandemic and, to date, the Valencia Region has 1,837 Primary Care and Public Health professionals dedicated to contact tracking. 300 military trackers of the Army are also in operation in the Valencian territory.

The Councillor for Healthcare, Ana Barceló, wanted to highlight that “contact tracing plays a fundamental role in the early detection of new cases of coronavirus”. In fact, Barceló continued, “from the beginning, we have been committed to this tool, which has allowed us to control outbreaks and the spread of the virus”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian Minister of Health Ana Barceló Adds 100 Contact Tracing Staff”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.