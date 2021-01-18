UK Weather Warning Escalated To ‘Danger To Life’

UK weather warning has been escalated to a ‘danger to life’ alert as the country braces itself for flash floods

The Met Office has escalated its weather warning beginning on Tuesday, January 19 at 6am, cautioning that the expected heavy downpours combined with melting snow could cause flash flooding which would be a ‘danger to life’. The torrential rain is set to last for 42 hours, and Manchester and the surrounding areas are on amber alert until midnight on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office: “The rain will lead to rapid melting of any remaining lying snow across the higher peaks which may add a further 5-10 mm.

“Strong winds will also accompany the rainfall and may add to travelling difficulties across areas higher and more exposed routes.”

While the storm is expected to have the worst impact on the East Midlands, North West England and Yorkshire and Humber, much of the rest of the country has been issued with a yellow alert for heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday, January 21.

