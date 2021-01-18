UK now has the highest Covid death toll in the world

The UK has overtaken the Czech Republic, which held the grim record since January 11, as the country with the highest UK death toll in the world, according to the latest data released by the University of Oxford’s Our World in Data. The UK is now recording almost 1,000 Covid-related fatalities every day, bringing the total deaths to a horrifying 89,261.

-- Advertisement --



Furthermore, given that weekend data is usually skewed, the numbers are likely to be even higher than the 671 deaths recorded on Sunday, January 17.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Friday, January 15 that he expected the number of hospital admissions and deaths to continue to rise, as both these figures have already overtaken the numbers recorded during the first wave of the pandemic.

Founder of Our World in Data, Max Roser, blamed a slow response by the government for the shocking figures, pointing out that countries that put measures in place more quickly are now seeing serious improvements.

“The last Covid death in New Zealand was in mid-September,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that more than 50 per cent of people over the age of 80 have now received the Covid jab, and the vaccine was being rolled out to over 70s.

“More than half of all over-80s have had their #coronavirus jab, so I’m really pleased we can now offer jabs to the over 70s & the clinically extremely vulnerable,” he tweeted.

“Total focus on getting all the most vulnerable groups jabbed by 15 February.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Has Highest Covid Death Toll In The World”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.