UK ECONOMY: Tax Rise Warning as Sunak Plans New Hikes

Tax Rise Warning as Sunak Plans New Hikes.

Corporation tax is likely to rise because Mr Sunak regards it as the fairest way to begin raising significant sums of money. It also targets business profits rather than people and firms who have been plunged into the red during the health crisis.

A senior Whitehall source said: “Things would have to go pretty badly wrong for us not to begin some consolidation in the budget.” While it looks like there will be no radical change to property taxes in this budget, ministers and officials are said to be looking at the tally of winners and losers from the abolition of council tax and stamp duty as a way of clawing back funds into the state coffers.

They would be replaced with a proportional property tax, levied on the existing values of homes. Council tax is at present calculated on property valuations from 1991.