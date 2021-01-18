UK ARRIVALS Could Be Forced To Pay £2,500 To Stay In ‘Quarantine Hotels’ similar to the scheme in New Zealand



According to plans being discussed by officials, as part of tough new restrictions against the spread of coronavirus, UK visitors could soon be forced to pay up to £2,500 to stay at airport ‘quarantine hotels’ for as long as 14 days, reports The Times.

New Zealand already operates a similar scheme, but the cost of the hotel is down to the traveller entering the UK and it is estimated that it could cost between £1,500 and £2,500 per person.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, said yesterday (Sunday 17) the Government would “consider all the measures”, and that the UK would be “strengthening the checks at the border”.

Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, confirmed that he would look into the suggestion, but warned it might not really be the ideal option, telling Sophy Ridge from Sky News, “If that is the most effective way to tackle that, I’d look at that. I’m not sure necessarily it is the case”.

