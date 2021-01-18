UGANDAN Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine Is Under House Arrest after General Museveni wins the ‘rigged’ election



Bobi Wine, the presidential candidate for ‘People Power, Our Power’, the opposition party in Uganda to the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, has been placed under house arrest by troops loyal Museveni.

-- Advertisement --



Wine, a pop star in Uganda, real name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, speaking to MailOnline, has accused 76-year-old Museveni of using his troops to intimidate voters in order to ‘rig’ the election victory, and vows to overturn the result as soon as he is released from house arrest, and says he is prepared to die for his country.

The President had imposed an internet blackout, and during the run-up to the election had refused to allow election observers into Uganda.

Wine told MailOnline, “No matter what happens to me personally, the most important thing is freedom. We went to the polls and we clearly won. Right now, I’m under house arrest. The military is here in their hundreds and they have surrounded my house”.

He continued, “Many of them have jumped over into my compound and they have taken control of my compound. I am unable to leave my house. I’ve tried to leave but I was blocked earlier in the day. But as soon as I’m able to meet up with my team, we are going to guide the nation on the way forward”.

_________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ugandan Presidential Candidate Bobi Wine Is Under House Arrest”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.