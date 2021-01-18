Tragic Death of Baby After Father Left Her Alone to Make Rent Money

TRAGIC death of baby girl after her father left her alone for 10 hours to make rent money.

Father, Wilner Belizaire, aged 21, from Orlando, Florida, left his baby girl home alone in her crib for 10 hours after being called into work. Belizaire headed to work on December 22, after having been called in at around 4 pm reported WKMG.

When Belizaire returned from work that night, he found his daughter had died in her crib, and rang 911. The arrest report stated the father had unsuccessfully attempted to get a baby sitter, but had still left for work when he could not find one.

According to the report, “as the suspect was leaving for work, he knew it was wrong to leave the decedent unattended for such a long period, but felt pressured to work because of impending rent being due.”

Belizaire has been bailed, but faces 15 years in jail and/or a fine of $10,000 for the charge of neglect of a child causing harm or disability.

