TORREMOLINOS STREET ART is the name of new cycle of activities which the local council is launching aimed at those aged between 14 and 35 who are looking for something different to try.

The first cycle aims to publicise urban hip hop culture and make street art understood as an important cultural activity and it will explain the need to respect property whilst allowing for the expression of artistic talent.

-- Advertisement --



There is a history of controlled and exciting graffiti in Torremolinos and it something the council wishes to promote and protect with the workshop including a guided tour on January 30 to enjoy some of the great street murals in the town followed by an exhibition of break dancing.

The other two activities, scheduled for February 13 and March 13, will focus on graffiti, T-shirt customisation and urban dance with both workshops being held at the Municipal Association whilst observing social distancing and other anti-Covid-19 restrictions.

In order to attend any of these events, registration must be made by calling 659 870 542 or by email to juventud@torremolinos.es.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Torremolinos Street Art is a new programme aimed at those under 35”.