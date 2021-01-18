Torre del Mar reopens central parking after ‘comprehensive’ remodelling

Torre del Mar has reopened the central car park in after a ‘comprehensive’ remodelling.

THE car park in Calle Duque de Ahumada has undergone a €48,000 facelift to improve the aesthetics of the area.

Councillor for Infrastructure, Juan García, said: “various actions have been carried out in order to replace the existing pavement, which was very deteriorated due to its age.

“It is an area in high demand by users, mostly residents and parents of the education centre in the area. The action has consisted of the demolition of the pavement, planters, concrete layer, curbs and the pavement at the southern part, in addition to several LED lighting that will be installed in the coming days ”.

The Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, stressed that it is “a central area in which we have carried out various actions that have valued all its surroundings. Among them, the construction of the new library, remodeling of Duque de Ahumada street, Babor street and now this parking lot ”.

