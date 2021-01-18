Three people treated for burns after house fire

Three people have been treated for burns after a house fire in Lopera, Jaen, gutted the first floor of a two-storey building this morning, Monday, January 18.

THE fire broke out around 1.45am, according to the Andalucian Emergencies 112, and Andujar Firefighters, Guardia Civil and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) were deployed.

Firefighters rescued two people from inside the property, who for the moment will not be able to return home due to the extent of the damage.

As a precautionary measure, neighbours were temporarily evacuated.

The health services treated three people at the scene: a 13-year-old young man, a woman, 37, and a 48-year-old man.

All of them were treated for minor burns and fortunately didn’t require hospital treatment.

