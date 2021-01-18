Three People Killed By Lorry While Helping Stranded Driver

THREE people run over and killed by a lorry while they stopped to help a stranded driver

The Regional Emergency Service of Castilla y Leon has confirmed that three people are dead after being struck by a lorry at the junction of the A-6 and A-62 motorway in Tordesillas in Valladolid.

According to Guardia Civil sources, the accident occurred in the direction of Coruna shortly after 7:30am on Monday morning, January, 18, when several concerned citizens driving on the road contacted emergency services to report an accident.

When firefighters of the Provincial Council of Valladolid and the emergency crew arrived at the scene, they discovered that three men had been struck and killed by a lorry after they stop to lend assistance to another driver whose vehicle had caught fire.

The full circumstances of the tragic event are still under investigation.

