The opening of the new hospital in Estepona is imminent

DURING a visit to the site of the new Estepona Hospital, Elias Bendodo Advisor to the President of the Junta de Andalucia confirmed that it will soon be opened.

Estepona Council has been working hard to obtain all of the equipment that it was committed to procure for the new hospital and this has been approved as being appropriate for the new building.

All that awaits now is the formal confirmation of the opening date which will bring an immediate and important benefit to health care not just in the Estepona region but for the Costa del Sol.

In just a few years, the aging Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella will have been joined by brand new facilities in both Estepona and La Linea de la Concepcion which includes areas in both Cadiz and Malaga Provinces in its catchment area.

