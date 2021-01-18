Start all over again in Guardamar

PLANS to increase production at a car battery factory in Guardamar now await the go-ahead from the Generalitat.

The factory, which has 300 employees, currently turns out 7.8 million batteries a year and had applied for authorisation to increase this to 10 million.

The regional government was on the point of authorising the request last year when environmentalists Ecologistas en Accion complained that the Environment department had not responded to objections based on potential pollution that the group had raised earlier.

The Generalitat must now assess possible health hazards while the Public Health authority will analyse lead emissions, although the manufacturers have explained that the factory has an industrial waste treatment plant and has modernised production processes.

