Spanish Engineer Designs World’s First Child’s Exoskeleton

SPANISH engineer is set to change lives as he designs the world’s first child’s exoskeleton

Created by Elena García Armada of Marsi-Bionics, the Atlas 2030 exoskeleton is a ground-breaking Spanish invention that has the potential to change the lives of the 17 million children throughout the globe with spinal cord damage and neurological diseases. The incredible mechanical devise is attached to a child’s atrophied joints and helps them to sit up, walk and even run.

Nine-year-old Alvaro, who has spinal muscular atrophy, had never been able to stand up before trying out the exoskeleton at the Centre for Automation and Robotics in Madrid.

“The first day was very exciting,” Alvaro’s mum Ana Rosa recalled. “Alvaro had never stood up. The whole family was there and when he felt that he was advancing he launched at his father like: ‘Dad, take me!’ It was very beautiful and very exciting.”

