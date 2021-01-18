SPAIN retains a ‘position of global excellence’ for transplants in 2020 despite the health crisis

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic putting an unprecedented strain on hospitals throughout 2020, it seems that the transplant system in Spain hasn’t bowed to the pressure and maintains its ‘position of global excellence’, according to Silvia Calzón, the Secretary of State for Health.

-- Advertisement --



Data released on Monday, January 18 by the National Transplant Organisation (ONT) shows that 4,425 transplants were performed in Spain last year, and a total of 1,777 people donated their organs after their death, a figure that remains much higher than anywhere else in the world.

“Despite slowing down its pace of activity, we continue to be in a position of excellence worldwide,” Calzón highlighted.

“We must not forget that only between 1 and 2% of people who die in a hospital do so in a condition to be donors and they do so in ICUs, units that have been very saturated, especially in the most critical moments of the epidemic,” Calzón added.

Additionally, 2020 saw Spain carry out the highest number of transplants on children in the history of the ONT – 197.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Retains ‘Position Of Global Excellence’ For Transplants”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.