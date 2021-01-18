Royal nephew breaches curfew to enjoy night out in Madrid

THE nephew of King Felipe VI of Spain, Froilan, was caught out in Madrid after curfew.

Felipe Juan Froilan, 22, whose youth, like that of his sister Victoria Federica, has not been free of scandal, especially in the past few months when they have allegedly breached several coronavirus restrictions, went out to a restaurant in Madrid where he was seen with a group of friends. He didn’t leave the premises until midnight, when curfew began in Madrid, meaning that he was once again breaking the rule which bans residents in Madrid from being out between midnight and 6am. He attempted to leave unnoticed but was caught on camera by the press.

Froilan is the oldest grandson of the King Emeritus Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia. He is the son of their eldest daughter, Elena de Borbon, and her estranged husband, Jaime de Marichalar.

He and his sister Victoria Federica do not seem to consider that the rules apply to them and have been in the Spanish press frequently in the past months for flouting coronavirus rules. Their behaviour has earned them plenty of criticism on social media.

Si el coronavirus entra en el cuerpo de Froilán ¿quién es el parásito y quién el huésped? pic.twitter.com/uupI322Hia

— Jesús Quintana (@MapasFrikis) November 5, 2020

