Real Betis and UCAM Murcia Shirts on Offer in Charity Raffle

Real Betis and UCAM Murcia FC Shirts (Signed by their Captains) Are on Offer in Charity Raffle – with Proceeds Going to Astrapace (Association for the Treatment of People with Cerebral Palsy and Related Pathologies)

2020 has been a very complicated year for everyone so the MR3 Football and the Association of Solidarity Footballers want to start 2021 with optimism.

Which is why they are holding a charity event so that with a simple gesture: “we can bring joy and hope to those who need it most.”

Throughout 2021, raffles such as this will be held throughout Spain, for the benefit of different causes and charitable organisations.

Astrapace, the beneficiary of this raffle, was founded by parents in 1980 and was declared a Public Utility, serving People with Cerebral Palsy and Related Disorders, for the purpose of assistance Social, therapeutic, educational and work treatments.

You have until February 12 to purchase a raffle ticket, which cost 2 euros (you can purchase as many as you want) and the winners will be announced on the 13th.

Tickets are available via www.eventbrite.com – just search for MR3 Football.

If you are lucky enough to win, you can pick up your prize at halftime of the UCAM Murcia – Real Betis match at La Condomina stadium. Or if you cannot attend, MR3 Football will send the prize to you.

