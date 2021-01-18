Daniel Asor has reaffirmed claims that the covid vaccine can affect a change in sexual orientation.

The Ultraorthodox rabbi has made claims and affirmed that the vaccine for Covid contains an embryonic substrate and he claims he has proof that this causes “opposite tendencies”.

-- Advertisement --



The preacher who has around 7 500 subscribers on his YouTube channel has stated this in one of his many videos that appear on the channel.

The Rabbi also claims the virus is the work of a Global Evil government that is in part controlled by bill gates Microsoft co-founder.

His words contradict the main leaders of the ultra-orthodox community, and in jest perhaps leaders of the Israeli LGBTQ community say they are ready to welcome new members!

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rabbi says vaccine can make you gay”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.