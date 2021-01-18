Prince Andrew’s Aides Asked Online Trolls to Discredit Alleged Sex Victim.

According to a report from The Mail on Sunday, Aides to Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson contacted an online troll and asked her to help them discredit the Duke of York’s alleged sex victim.

It was revealed in the story that aides emailed Molly Skye Brown – a former model who had trolled Ms Roberts on Twitter for months – and asked to set up ‘a quick chat’. They apparently hoped Ms Brown, 42, had information that would help Prince Andrew prove a photograph, of himself with his arm around then-17-year-old Ms Roberts, had been doctored in some way.

Ms Brown said she helped the team with ‘some evidence’ and then handed over the texts and emails to the FBI. Ms Roberts claims paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her to have sex with Andrew three times and maintains that the photograph was taken in 2001 on one of those occasions. The Duke, 60, has, since the start of the enquiry, consistently denied the allegations and any other accusations of wrongdoing.

On December 14 Mrs Ferguson’s assistant Antonia Marshall emailed Ms Brown and said: ‘Hi Molly, I work for the Duchess of York and I wondered if you had time at some point for a quick chat re your tweet about the photo of the Duke being edited/doctored. Thank you so much for your online support!

The Duke’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment but a source has claimed that the conversations were “not out of the ordinary” and it went no further than “an initial discussion”.

Prince Andrew has since been forced to give up his royal duties and step down from his charitable patronages due to Ms Roberts’ allegations. The FBI is still trying to interview him about his relationship with Epstein but so far without success.

