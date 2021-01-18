Primark Parenthood

At last, mothers squeal with delight Primark will soon have a new line of clothes for “mum” in there “known for value” stores.

Primark has announced they will produce and sell a maternity and postpartum line in their stores in Malaga enabling expectant mothers and their partners alike to purchase clothes at expected low prices.

The new lines will be based on comfort first, with an added emphasis on recycled materials.

Plain single colours along with two-piece pyjama sets and dungarees will be available.

As for underneath. Cotton rich underwear nursing bras and more choice than ever before.

The Irish company will now have these and the usual low-cost clothing in Malaga, Larios, and Miramar in Fuengirola if sweatpants and expandable flowy tops are the things the new “parenthood” range might have something for you.

