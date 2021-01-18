PORTUGAL Confident Of Staging A Formula One Grand Prix This Year after the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix



Ni Amorim, the president of the Portuguese Federation of Motorsports and Karting (FPAK) has revealed that “advanced talks” are underway to bring an F1 race back to the Algarve International Racetrack in Portimão in May 2021.

-- Advertisement --



However, the decision will depend on whether spectators will be allowed to attend, as it will only make sense with spectators in the stands, and if the government wants it, Ni Amorim told Lusa news agency.

The Algarve International Racetrack hosted an F1 race in October 2020, for the first time, and the plan is for the Portuguese Grand Prix to replace the Chinese Grand Prix, which is set to be postponed at the request of its promoter.

But, unlike last year, when Portugal was invited to be a part of the F1 GP calendar due to the cancellations of many races around the world as a result of the pandemic, this year there would be an ‘enrollment fee’.

“The 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix generated extraordinary revenue and the data is already in the hands of the government. But we understand that there are other priorities at the moment, and we haven’t been able to discuss the subject yet”, said Amorim, refusing to comment further as he said these agreements are “confidential”.

Amorim told Expresso, “I am a moderate optimist. In May, we can be in a position to host the race, due to the lockdown that is starting now, and the vaccinations which are happening daily”.

He continued, “It is natural that in three or four months we can have a completely different situation from the one we have now. If that is the case, then we will be in a position to host the Grand Prix. A final decision is expected by the end of February or mid-March at the latest”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Portugal Confident Of Staging A Formula One Grand Prix This Year”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.