Please help Gracie!

SUE AND ROD WEEDING, founders of the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre in Rojales, recently issued an urgent appeal.

A registered charity, this supports and cares for over 120 horses, ponies and donkeys but Sue and Rod are struggling more than ever to meet the ever-increasing cost of feeding them and paying veterinary bills.

Last week Gracie, one of their rescued horses, was rushed to the Alicante horse hospital with abdominal pain and a raised heartrate and they face another crippling veterinary bill when they are still paying off the last one.

“Because of the Covid restrictions we can’t have our monthly open day so have lost the income from that,” Sue told the Euro Weekly News. “We survived the lockdown very well but things have caught up with us again. We are back in the winter, our charity shops haven’t opened that much and we now have the cold spell.”

The couple must still pay rent and overheads on the shops but get very little back to help the animals. And that help comes at a high price. “We have just brought one load of forage that cost €2,000 and will last two weeks” Sue said.

“We are using our own money to buy feed because we have no option it’s as simple as that. The horses have to eat.”

Readers who would like to help cover the cost of Gracie’s veterinary treatment can donate to the charity via their website www.easyhorsecare.net and follow her progress via the centre’s Facebook page.

