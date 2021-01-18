A pedestrian has been fatally run over trying to cross the A-4 in Sevilla.

ACCORDING to the Emergency 112 Andalucia, the accident happened just before 8am this morning, Monday, January 18, at the intersection known as Gota de Leche, Km 526, heading towards Sevilla.

-- Advertisement --



After receiving reports from witnesses, the coordinating center alerted the Guarda Civil Traffic Department, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES), who were all deployed.

At the scene, paramedics could only confirm the death of a person, and no further details relating to the victim or the circumstances have been disclosed as yet.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pedestrian killed trying to cross the A-4 in Sevilla”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.