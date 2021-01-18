Pedestrian killed trying to cross the A-4 in Sevilla

Pedestrian killed trying to cross the A-4 in Sevilla
CREDIT: 112 Emergencias Andalucia

A pedestrian has been fatally run over trying to cross the A-4 in Sevilla.

ACCORDING to the Emergency 112 Andalucia, the accident happened just before 8am this morning, Monday, January 18, at the intersection known as Gota de Leche, Km 526, heading towards Sevilla.

After receiving reports from witnesses, the coordinating center alerted the Guarda Civil Traffic Department, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES), who were all deployed.

At the scene, paramedics could only confirm the death of a person, and no further details relating to the victim or the circumstances have been disclosed as yet.


