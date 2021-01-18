PAMELA ANDERSON Says Trump Is Going To Pardon Julian Assange on Wednesday before he leaves office

Pamela Anderson, the famous ‘Baywatch’ actress, claims that she has spoken with Donald Trump about pardoning Julian Assange before he leaves office, and she is confident it will happen.

-- Advertisement --



During an interview today with ‘ITV’s Good Morning Britain’, the 53-year-old said, “I know that I am in his ear. I know he is debating and we will see what happens”.

The actress has grown close to Wikileaks founder Assange, and is one of his highest-profile supporters, even visiting him several times in London, and also met him in 2019 in Belmarsh Prison where he is being held, after winning his fight to avoid being extradited to the US.

Donald Trump has intimated that he might pardon a number of people during his last hours in office, with this coming Wednesday, January 20, being his last day, before Joe Biden gets inaugurated as the 46th President of The United Staes of America.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pamela Anderson Says Trump Is Going To Pardon Julian Assange”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.