Orihuela Health Councillor Receives Vaccine Before ‘At Risk’ Groups

ORIHUELA Health Councillor joins a long line of officials who have received the Covid vaccine before people in the ‘at risk’ groups

The Orihuela Health Councillor, Jose Galiano, has confirmed that he received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination on January 6, at a time when people from the four priority groups were supposed to be first in line for the jab. The councillor has insisted that he was offered the vaccine by medical staff who claimed they had excess doses of the jab.

“I was in the health centre and when they told me there were excess doses I agreed to get one, because if I didn’t they were going to throw them away,” said Galiano, who is in fact a qualified nurse but has been on sabbatical for a year and a half.

On Thursday, January 14, The Ministry of Health revealed that it had opened an investigation to establish why fifteen people in the Alicante region who did not fall into priority groups have already received the Covid-19 vaccine. It has been reported that two mayors in Marina Alta, local police, Guardia Civil and eight officials of the Almoradi City Council have been vaccinated.

