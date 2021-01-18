One Dead In Head-On Lorry Collision In Spain’s Costa Blanca

ONE dead in head-on lorry collision in the Rojales area of Spain’s Costa Blanca

A tragic accident on the CV-91 road in Rojales in Alicante has claimed the life of a 58-year-old man whose car collided head-first with a lorry about five kilometres before Guardamar on the CV-91 road passing through Rojales. Emergency services attended the scene at noon on Monday, January 18, but unfortunately the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the truck suffered several minor injuries which were treated by emergency responders and he did not have to go to hospital. Guardia Civil patrols attended the scene and the fast lane was blocked off, causing traffic delays along that part of the road. While there are speed cameras installed, this is a notorious stretch of road which has seen many accidents, and fatalities, over the years.

