Nursery and primary schools get air purifiers to reduce risk of Covid infection

Nursery and primary schools in Almachar have had air purifiers installed to reduce risk of Covid infection.

THE council has supplied 10 air purifiers with CO2 controls to La Parra Nursery and Primary School and a further two to Los Rebuscos Nursery School.

“In addition to purifying the air and reducing the risk of contagion of Covid-19, the air quality will be controlled so that the windows are open for the shortest time possible and thus the students can cope as well as possible with the low temperatures of the last days,” said a council spokesperson.

