Nursery and primary schools get air purifiers to reduce risk of Covid infection

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Nursery and primary schools get air purifiers to reduce risk of Covid infection
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almachar

Nursery and primary schools in Almachar have had air purifiers installed to reduce risk of Covid infection.

THE council has supplied 10 air purifiers with CO2 controls to La Parra Nursery and Primary School and a further two to Los Rebuscos Nursery School.

-- Advertisement --

“In addition to purifying the air and reducing the risk of contagion of Covid-19, the air quality will be controlled so that the windows are open for the shortest time possible and thus the students can cope as well as possible with the low temperatures of the last days,” said a council spokesperson.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nursery and primary schools get air purifiers to reduce risk of Covid infection”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleNo-one goes hungry in Torrevieja
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here