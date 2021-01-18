No-one goes hungry in Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA town hall will continue to provide food for the vulnerable until the State of Alarm is lifted in May.

The Local Government Board agreed to rush through a second €780,192 contract to supply food and hygiene products to those who are at risk of social exclusion owing to the pandemic but not eligible for other municipal assistance.

Concha Sala, councillor responsible for Non-Government Organisations and Volunteers, revealed that her department expected to distribute 1,000 fortnightly batches of supplies – sufficient for approximately 3,000 people – between now and May although this will be extended if the State of Alarm is renewed.

These food parcels include non-perishable staples, fresh products, fruit, vegetables, bakery products and personal hygiene and they will be distributed by volunteers from Alimentos Solidarios Torrevieja, the local Red Cross and Caritas.

