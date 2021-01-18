NEW BBC Chairman Urged To Switch To A Subscription Service like Netflix



The BBC’s new chairman, Richard Sharp, has been urged by Rupert Lowe, a former Brexit Party MEP to switch the corporation to a subscription service, along the lines of Netflix, or Amazon Prime.

Last week, Mr Sharp insisted the BBC licence fee was “Terrific value for money”, and agreed that he did not agree with the suggested idea of decriminalisation of non-payment of the licence fee.

As a result of those comments, Mr Lowe has countered in a tweet, “If the new BBC chairman thinks the organisation provides such popular content, then why not make it a subscription service? If it’s so great, surely getting millions of subscribers would be no trouble at all?”.

Mr Sharp is due to replace Sir David Clementi in February, with the corporation already under scrutiny over issues such as free licences for the over-75s, diversity, and equal pay.

He recently told MPs, “Clearly some of the problems the BBC has had recently are really quite terrible and reflect a culture that needs to be rebuilt, so everyone that works at the BBC and cherishes the BBC feels proud to work there. Then in my view, that would produce a better output inevitably.”

Tim Davie, the new Director-General of the BBC has also voiced his opposition to becoming a subscription service when he said, “For the avoidance of doubt, I do not want a subscription BBC that serves the few. We could make a decent business out of it, and I suspect it could do quite well in certain postcodes, but it would make us just another media company serving a specific group”.

