Nerja to reinforce community social services with more staff

Nerja plans to reinforce its community social services team for 2021 with more staff.

THE council has confirmed a four-month full-time social worker will be hired to assist the management of the provision of the Minimum Income within the town.

And in addition, the selection process for hiring a psychologist have been approved.

The candidate will temporarily replace a psychologist who is currently on leave, though it’s not clear if the new recruit will remain after the leave period.

Councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, welcomed the move and said: “The selection process will be carried out through a generic job offer processed by the Andalusian Employment Service, since it is the most agile recruitment procedure, due to the need to cover the service in the shortest possible time ”.

