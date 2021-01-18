Murcia Closes Shops At 8pm And Calls For Curfew Extension

MURCIA closes all non-essential shops at 8pm and calls on the government to allow a curfew extension

The Murcian Government has announced on Monday, January 18 that all non-essential economic activities will be forced to close at 8pm. Speaking at a press conference, the Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, said that the expert committee had agreed on these measures as a way “to empty the streets, as much as possible” in the evenings.

The Minister pointed out that despite some of the toughest restrictions in the country, 971 new coronavirus infections and eleven deaths have been recorded in the Region of Murcia. As a result, he has formally written to the government to request a change in the royal decree of the state of alarm, permitting autonomous regions to extend the night-time curfew and order home confinement in areas they deem it necessary.

For now, from Wednesday, January 20, most stores and shopping centres will have to close by 8pm. Several essential services are exempt from this new regulation, such as petrol stations, supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery establishments.

