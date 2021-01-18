Missing boy’s Body Found By His Own Relatives

The Guardia Civil have confirmed they are investigating the death of a young man found at 3 am this morning, Monday, January 18.

The body found close to the Guadalquivir river at the Sevilla border has been confirmed as the missing person 23-year-old Ivan RG.

Tragically the body was found by relatives in a stream close to the town of Lower Guadalquivir.

After going missing for only a few short hours and after all possible alerts were activated and a search began the tragic discovery was reported at around 3 am.

The young man was 23 years old and 1.65 metres tall and wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt when his disappearance from the Los Palacios area.

All that’s is known is that there was some form of an altercation with friends before the disappearance a fight perhaps locally after which the young man was not seen until his lifeless body was discovered in a stream.

Police are continuing their investigation into the disappearance and the suspicious death of this young man in what’s understood to be the most tragic circumstances.

