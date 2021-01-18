Home News Minister of Health Salvador Illa Rules Out Imposing Home Confinement

CREDIT: Salvador Illa Twitter

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, insisted this morning in an interview in Al Rojo Vivo that he has ruled out imposing home confinement similar to that of last spring, despite the advance of the third wave.

“With the strategy that already worked in October we can break this wave,” he said, referring to the fact that the second wave, in autumn, was able to stop without closure, with restrictive measures by communities such as the curfew and closing of shops.


The current state of alarm does not include home confinement and “with this package of measures we managed to defeat the second wave and I am convinced that we will defeat the third,” he said.

In addition, Illa has responded that the Government has taken Castilla y León to the Supreme Court after they advanced their curfew at 8 pm, which goes against the state of alarm issued by Royal Decree.


Until the Supreme Court have made their ruling, Illa said that he was not looking to battle anyone except the virus: “My adversary is the virus, it is not the president of Castilla y León, nor the president Ayuso. It is about defeating the virus.”

