Matt Hancock To Address The Nation

MATT Hancock is due to address the nation as the vaccination drive begins for over 70s

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be joined by Susan Hopkins, the chief medical advisor for NHS Test and Trace, and Steve Powis, medical director of NHS England as he gives a live update to the nation at 5pm on Monday, January 18. The Health Secretary is expected to discuss fears that the national lockdown may be extended, and also review the vaccine rollout plan as over 70s and “extremely vulnerable” people are invited to receive the Covid jab today (Monday).

Mr Hancock said on January 18: “More than half of all over-80s have had their #coronavirus jab, so I’m really pleased we can now offer jabs to the over 70s & the clinically extremely vulnerable.

“Total focus on getting all the most vulnerable groups jabbed by 15 February.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson echoed his sentiment, saying:

“Today marks a significant milestone as we offer vaccinations to millions more people who are most at risk from COVID-19.

“We have a long way to go and there will be challenges ahead – but together we are making huge progress in our fight against this virus.”

Mr Hancock has previously said that coronavirus lockdown restrictions will remain in place in England for as “long as they are necessary”, however he was confident that the vaccination programme was “on track” to deliver the jab to the 14 million most vulnerable people by February 15.

