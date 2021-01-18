Matt Hancock Reveals 4million Britons Have Now Been Vaccinated.

“More than four MILLION Brits have now had the Covid vaccine – including half of the over-80s and care home residents,” said health secretary Matt Hancock, as he unveiled the bumper new stats while ministers geared the country up for phase two of the jabs rollout which will see it offered to all the over 70s.

Speaking during a visit to the OxfordBiomedica factory, he said: “We’ve done about four million people in this country which is obviously encouraging. We’ve now down more than half of the over 80s, half of the people in care homes, the elderly residents of care homes. Those groups remain a top priority but it’s right that as more vaccine comes on stream to get it into the arms of the other groups.”

Later on, Mr Hancock said the UK is “vaccinating more than double the rate per person, per day than any other country in Europe”. He said today to anyone worried their invite might have been lost: “We will reach you, you will have your invitation to be vaccinated within the next four weeks.”

