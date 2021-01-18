Marbella Council takes action to try to keep pandemic at bay

AS Marbella passed the 500 level of infections which will close the perimeter of the municipality, the Council is introducing a number of new measures.

Firstly, it is tripling the team charged with the control and monitoring of residents who have tested positive for Covid-19 in order to ensure that they comply with the quarantine in their homes.

This force will also be tasked with ensuring that shops, bars and restaurants are closed by 6pm and that people do not exceed the new limit of just four people sitting at any table in public.

Like Fuengirola, today (Monday, January 18) in the parking area adjacent to the Adolfo Suárez Congress Centre screening of 1,000 chosen at random by the Andalucian Health Service will take place.

Other measures included the closing of public parks at 8pm, children’s playgrounds completely, space on buses reduced to 50 per cent and increased cleaning and disinfecting around the city.

Also, as shops and hospitality areas have to close at 6pm, charges for parking in the blue zones will be suspended from 6pm with immediate effect although they will continue to be effective during the day.

An appeal has been made by Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz for everyone to behave responsibly in order to keep infections down.

