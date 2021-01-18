MAN Found Dead On The M23 Motorway after police called over concerns for safety

Surrey Police closed both lanes of the M23 motorway, between Gatwick Airport and the M25, at around 6.30am on Sunday morning (January 17), after a man, reportedly in his early 30s, was discovered dead in the motorway, with the motorway remaining closed until around 12.45pm. -- Advertisement --

A spokesperson for Surrey Police said, “An investigation has been launched after a man died in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police were called to reports of concern for safety near Redhill, on the A25 between Nutfield and Bletchingley, earlier today at around 6:30am”. He continued, “On arrival, officers discovered a male on the M23. The man in his early 30s was sadly pronounced deceased shortly afterward. His next of kin have been informed.”



The spokesperson added, “An investigation has been launched following this incident, at this stage, we do not believe that there is any third party involvement or suspicious circumstances involved in his death. The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous contact between the man and Surrey Police”.

Fash Mohammadi, the Chief Inspector of Surrey Police said, “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the male’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

