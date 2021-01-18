Man and one-month-old baby rescued from house blaze

A man and a one-month-old baby rescued from a house blaze Cartama both required treatment for smoke inhalation.

ANDALUCIAN Emergencies 112 received reports of a fire at a property in Calle José Carreras at around 12.45am this morning (Monday, January 18).

Once on the scene, personnel from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) evacuated a 41-year-old man and a one-month-old baby to the Valle del Guadalhorce hospital showing symptoms of smoke poisoning.

Firefighters of the Provincial Consortium of Malaga confirmed the flames caused damage to the ground floor of the house, while the heat and smoke affected the hallway, the kitchen and the rest of the rooms at the property.

Local Police, Guard Civil, and Civil Protection were also deployed.

