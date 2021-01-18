MAISIE SMITH Tipped To Be The Next Dua Lipa After Leaving East Enders with record labels apparently keen to sign her

Maisie Smith has been tipped to be next Dua Lipa as she is reported to be inundated with offers of record deals from various labels after she announced she plans to quit BBC soap, EastEnders, where the 19-year-old has played the part of Tiffany Butcher for the last 13 years.

The recent ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star has apparently set her sights on Hollywood stardom in movies, but now with record companies approaching her with recording deals, she might have another avenue to explore.

A source close to Maisie told The Sun that Maisie is being offered the opportunity by record company bosses to become the next Dua Lipa, and crack the music industry, telling the newspaper, “Maisie can sing, dance and act, she’s a triple threat”.

They added, “A couple of major record labels are desperate to sign her as they think she could be hugely successful. She could be the next Dua Lipa or Rita Ora, appearing in films alongside performing, the world really is her oyster. Her voice is impressive and she has a huge range. Maisie is really versatile and has already amassed a huge fanbase. She’s also got a feisty, fun personality, which makes her stand out”.

