LEADER Of Finnish Ecstasy Smuggling Gang Arrested In Marbella by National Police officers

National Police officers in Marbella, on Spain’s Costa del Sol, have captured and arrested the 33-year-old leader of an organised Scandinavian criminal organisation known to be responsible for smuggling ecstasy tablets between Spain and Finland.

The male, of Finnish origin, was arrested at his home, after an eighteen-month long operation between Finnish and Spanish police forces, under a European Investigation Order issued by the Finnish judicial authorities.

During the search of two homes in Marbella belonging to the suspect, the arresting officers uncovered 30,000€ in cash, mobile phones, and computer equipment, while further investigations revealed the man was already facing a four-year prison sentence and was on bail, and apparently planning his escape across the water to Africa.

In a simultaneous swoop by police forces on three properties in Finland, three other members of the gang were captured, along with 100,000 ecstasy pills, a pistol, and two rifles.

