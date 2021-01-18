Last Town Standing No Covid

Hidden away in the Serrania de Ronda is a small “white town” that can claim to be truly unique.

The town of Atajate situated at the mouth of the Genal Valley is the only town that has not succumbed to the viral force of the pandemic.

This town is without Covid. It is indeed the last municipality that has not one infection.

The town is 130 km from Malaga and 16 km from the Ronda it has only 168 inhabitants but is still a municipality. It has all you would expect a church and local provisions store. It is also the town with the lowest population in the Malaga province.

The low population and the location probably keep it safe from Covid, but locals must be wondering how much longer they keep the virus out considering its been a year or so since the pandemic started.

Here’s hoping they hold their record and stay safe.

