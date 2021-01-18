Labour motion to extend £20 weekly Universal Credit rise approved in Commons vote.

MP’s have voted overwhelmingly in support of extending the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit payments. In a non-binding “political” move which now ramps up pressure on the government to announce its plans, MPs voted by 278 to zero to support extending the increase.

-- Advertisement --



Six Tory MPs had defied party orders to abstain and voted with Labour instead, adding to the pressure on the PM on the issue. The prime minister said the government had provided £280bn worth of support during the pandemic but all measures would be kept under “constant review”.





Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Labour motion to extend £20 weekly Universal Credit rise approved in Commons vote”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.