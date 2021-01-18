THE JUNTA DE ANDALUCIA announces screenings for 49 towns as the coronavirus pandemic grows.

The Ministry of Health and Families are continuing to watch the evolution of the pandemic, and are set to screen 49 Andalucian towns after a decision made by the Territorial Committees for High Impact Public Health Alert.

All the screenings will be voluntary and dates will be announced soon. Residents that are invited for a test will be notified by an SMS message, which will contain information on the date, place and time.

According to the Junta De Andalucia the following towns will be tested.

ALMERIA: Albox, Carboneras, Chirivel, Cuevas de Almanzora, Mojacar and Sorbas.

CADIZ: Trebujena, San Jose del Valle, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Jerez de la Frontera and San Fernando.

CORDOBA: Rute, Pozoblanco, Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo, El Carpio and Benameji.

HUELVA: Cortegana, Alosno, Isla Cristina and Villalba del Alcor.

GRANADA: Moclin and Padul.

JAEN: Villatorres, Valdepeñas de Jaen, Los Villares, Baeza, Arroyo del Ojanco, Torres and Segura de la Sierra.

MALAGA: Almargen, Cañete la Real, Mollina, Villanueva del Rosario, Alcaucin, Alfarnate, Arenas, Benamocarra, Canillas de Albaida, Comares, Sayalonga, Alharurin de la Torre, Alora, Ardales, Marbella and Cartajima.

SEVILLE: Algamitas, El Garrobo, El Viso del Alcor and La Puebla de Cazalla.

So far only the dates for the Sorbas and Carboneres screenings have been announced, and these will take place today (January 18) for Sorbas, and Tuesday January 19 for Carboneres.

