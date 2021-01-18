STORM FILOMENA snow in Guadalajara guarantees water for southern Alicante this spring.

That snow will eventually reach the Entrepeñas and Buendia reservoirs which feed the Tajo-Segura pipeline bringing water to the Vega Baja and other agricultural areas.

-- Advertisement --



Professor Jorge Olcina Cantos, who heads Alicante University’s Climatology Laboratory, explained that before Storm Filomena’s arrival, the reservoirs held between them 615 cubic hectometres of water.

“In all probability this will rise to 650 or even more in the next few weeks as the snow melts,” Olcina told the Spanish news agency, Efe.

“The water transfers are assured,” the professor said.

“The amount of accumulated snow in the Sistema Iberico mountains guarantees abundant water in the Tajo basin, particularly at the head of the river.”

“That’s good news for the south-east,” he added.

Olcina also commented that despite comparing the Storm Filomena weather conditions in Madrid with the Christmas of 1970-71 there was nothing similar in the recent past.

“At the very least you’d have to go back to the blizzards of 1904,” he declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “It’s an ill wind.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.