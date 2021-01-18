Injured Hiker Rescued From Alicante ‘Snowfield’

INJURED hiker rescued by helicopter from Alicante’s ‘snowfield’

A woman had to be rescued from the popular historic snowfield in the Cava Gran de Agres area of Alicante on Saturday afternoon, January 16 when she suffered a suspected sprained ankle and couldn’t make her way back. Snowfields or snow pits were used between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries to preserve ice and La Cava Gran is a popular spot for hikers.

According to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium, a helicopter and crane were required to access the tricky terrain where the 33-year-old woman was stranded before she was transferred to the Virgin de los Lirios hospital.

