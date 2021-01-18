Hospitality Sector in Sevilla Protests to Extend Opening Hours.

Since the arrival of the third wave of the Covid-19 crisis and the increase in hospital admissions, the Sevillian hospitality industry has faced new restrictions to work with since last Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



They included a maximum of four diners per table and the closure of all establishments at 6 pm. For this reason, the sector “is forced again to request the advance of the curfew (closing time) to 8pm”, said the Association of Hoteliers of Seville in a statement.

It’s president, Antonio Luque, publicly supports the request that the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, has made to the central government so that the autonomous communities can advance the curfew. “It is unacceptable that we are closed at 6pm. and you can continue to be out on the street -or holding meetings at home- until 10pm.”, adds Luque.

The business association insisted once again on the direct economic aid that the sector “urgently needs to safeguard thousands of jobs and prevent business closures.” Luque believes that “it is unacceptable that in Spain, where the hotel industry accounts for more than 6.7% of GDP, there is no real aid being granted to the hotelier.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hospitality Sector in Sevilla Protests to Extend Opening Hours”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.