HATE Preacher Abu Hamza Begs To Come Back To The UK To Escape Covid in his US prison



Notorious hate preacher Abu Hamza, currently serving a life sentence, locked up in America’s most secure unit, the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado, since 2015, has, according to The Sun, begged British authorities to move him back to a prison in the UK.

US prosecutors are reported to be opposed to any claim for a transfer from Hamza, stating that he had also issued other complaints last October that were turned down, and said the prison authorities are doing everything they can to prevent any outbreaks of the virus, and that his health conditions were being ‘properly managed’.

Hamza, a diabetic, in letters sent from his cell, is claiming that it is a ‘death sentence’ for him if he catches the coronavirus whilst in the prison, and added he could suffer ‘brain damage, failure of organs and amputation to more limbs”, also claiming the confiscation of his electric toothbrush has caused poor hygienic conditions for him.

The hate preacher, jailed for life after being found guilty of 11 terrorism and kidnapping charges, had tried to sue the US attorney general, William Barr, last August, over the ‘cruel conditions’ in the prison, and that he was suffering ‘anxiety and stress’ after having his hooks removed, and that he had been prevented from having any visits since 2012.

