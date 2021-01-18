GUARDIA CIVIL Emergency Services Pull Three Bodies From The Sea In Almeria as a boat capsizes at sea



The Guardia Civil, this morning (Monday 18), as reported by the Europa Press, had the unfortunate task of having to recover three dead bodies from the sea, after a boat carrying alleged illegal immigrants had capsized off the coast of El Cantal de Mojácar, in the province of Almería.

They had been notified of a dinghy coming ashore on the Mojaquera beach, where officers discovered a small craft with nine occupants, who told how the boat had overturned out at sea and lost three others, while they had managed to make it to shore.

It is reported that the Almería Maritime Rescue services Helimer 203 helicopter was deployed at around 3am, and at 4.13am its crew located the body of a woman in the water, with the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard also searching, and recovering the bodies of two males from the sea, one during the night, and the other in the early hours of the morning.

The Maritime Rescue and Civil Guard service continued their search throughout Monday, as it was not established exactly how many occupants of the boat had disappeared into the sea, while the Guardia Civil also carried out a search of another location Southeast of Punta Polacra, in the waters of Cabo de Gata, after reports of the sighting of another craft carrying around 15 persons.

