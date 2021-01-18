Government To Discuss Extension Of Curfew With Autonomous Communities

GOVERNMENT to discuss the extension of the night-time curfew in Spain with the autonomous communities

It seems as though the Spanish government may be bowing under the pressure of the regional governments, as the Department of Health has announced that it will discuss the possibility of extending the curfew to 8pm when it meets with the heads of the autonomous communities at an Interterritorial Council meeting on Wednesday, January 20.

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, also urged the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, to attend the meeting and negotiate the measure in the correct forum.

In an interview on Onda Cero on Monday, January 18, Minister Darias reiterated that any decision about the curfew would be made collectively at Wednesday’s meeting, and that “unilateral decisions lead to nothing.”

“The measures that can be taken are within a framework, called a state of alarm, which was approved and required authorization by the Congress of Deputies. We are talking about rights restrictions and we have to be exquisite within the framework of the law and in its compliance. The rule of law concerns us all”.

